Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

When it comes to wildlife programmes, there’s only one voice that has the authority and clarity to take centre stage.

Of course, that’s the voice of Sir David Attenborough. However, things could be about to change as Star Wars actor John Boyega provides the narration for brand new BBC natural history documentary Serengeti.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next best wildlife series on TV since Planet Earth!

As sure as @JohnBoyega was in #StarWars, the actor will bless us by narrating new dramatised natural history series #Serengeti for BBC One. The series, down in Africa, will feature some of the Serengeti’s most iconic species. It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from this. pic.twitter.com/j2KaP3AXA2 — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 4, 2019

What is Serengeti about?

Serengeti will follow many similarities to previous BBC wildlife documentaries, particularly those voiced by Sir Dave.

The programme follows a cast of savannah animals as secret cameras capture their survival over 12 months of intense drama.

Featuring Bakari the baboon and Tembo the elephant, prepare to become devastatingly emotionally attached in this dramatised natural history series.

The BBC say:

There’s love and loss, jealousy and rivalry, tragedy and triumph, as their lives entwine and dramatically unfold in the heart of this legendary land.

What does Serengeti mean?

Serengeti refers to the Serengeti national park in Africa. This is where the filming takes place.

Serengeti is a small ecosystem in northern Tanzania, spanning roughly 30,000 km2 and renown for wide scopes of mammals, birds and prides of lion.

Who is the narrator?

Fans of Star Wars will instantly recognise the voice of 27-year-old John Boyega, who takes an unusual side-step away from Hollywood movies.

The award-winning British actor is one of the lead actors in the current Disney Star Wars saga and has provided roles in Pacific Rim and Detroit.

How to watch Serengeti

The brand new BBC series airs on BBC One in July and will run for six episodes.

Episode 1 is scheduled for Thursday, July 4th.

At the moment, there is on confirmed start time, although it should air around 8/9 pm and will automatically be uploaded to the BBC iPlayer following broadcast.

Meet the three stars of episode 1, Destiny

Kali, a brave lioness and devoted mother of four cubs. Kali breaks the golden rule of family life in Serengeti and has cubs with an outsider, with her betrayal soon leading to exile.

Bakari, a passionate male baboon. Bakari is caught in a jealous rivalry after the female he was devoted to is stolen away by the new, more aggressive, leader of the troop.

Zalika, a young hyena. Zakali loses her mother in a terrifying attack from a pride of male lions and is suddenly tasked with the leadership of her family.

WATCH SERENGETI ON BBC ONE THIS JULY!