Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When the girls of Love Island 2019 asked for ‘tall, dark and handsome’ they certainly got it when six new boys joined the villa during week four of the competition.

Basketball player Ovie Soko towered over the rest of the lads heading to Casa Amor in episode 23. He walked into the villa alongside Dan Rose, Marvin Brooks, George Rains, Stevie Bradley and Dennon Lewis.

His tallness was so extreme that he had Anna Vakili and the whole nation in awe – and to think we thought Tommy Fury was big!

We’re unsure whether anyone this tall has ever been on the show before. So, what is Ovie’s height? Is he the tallest contestant ever on ITV’s Love Island?

Love Island: Ovie Love Island height

If you didn’t know already from Love Island’s Anna mentioning it over and over, Ovie is 28 years old.

Ovie comes from England although he played basketball for a while at the University of Alabama. He’s a professional basketball player – and genuinely makes money from the sport, unlike some other reality TV contestants who claim to be professional sportsmen or women!

And with being a basketball player, one thing’s for sure you’re going to be tall. And Ovie is just that as he stands at a whopping 6 ft 7.

You see ovie yeah. That’s the real definition of tall dark and handsome #loveisland — AP (@APatronne) June 28, 2019

Is Ovie Soko the tallest contestant ever on Love Island?

Ovie is officially the tallest person to ever set foot in the Love Island villa.

Previous series have seen some pretty tall guys including Jack Fowler from series 4 who is 6 ft 3 and series 3’s Theo Campbell who is 6ft 5.

Current series 5 Islander, Danny Williams stands at 6 ft 5 but no one quite reaches the same heights as new guy Ovie.

Who is Ovie most likely to couple up with on Love Island?

It goes without saying that Ovie has established a strong connection with Anna straight off the bat on episode 23.

But viewers only got to see a short glimpse on Friday, June 28th episode and it looks like there’s a lot more to come.

Ovie can be seen kissing the face off Anna on Sunday’s episode which airs June 31st 2019.

Whether that means the two are properly together or not, we don’t know as Anna is technically coupled up with Jordan Hames.

Other than Anna we could see Ovie with Amber, or any one of the new girls!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.