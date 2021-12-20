









Porsha Williams has launched multiple of her own brands and businesses. But what is her lingerie line, and is it still running?

Porsha’s Family Matters season 1 is well underway and 4 episodes in, cracks are starting to appear. The show revolves around Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha William’s life as her family are all up in her drama.

With a net worth of $5 million, fans of Porsha want to know more about her businesses. Reality Titbit have explored her lingerie, hair and bed sheet brands!

PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS: Fans divided over Porsha Williams’ makeup, see Bravo star without it

The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6901 The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo 909948 909948 center 22403

What is Porsha Williams lingerie line?

Porsha William’s lingerie line is one of many of her businesses. The brand is called Naked Lingerie Boutique, and they sell all sorts of lingerie from G-strings to nightgowns.

RHOA fans have started questioning what has happened to her lingerie line, as she doesn’t promote it on her Instagram like she does with her other brands. One Twitter user wrote: “What happened to Porsha’s lingerie?”. Another fan said: “I forgot Porsha had/has a lingerie line”.

It is unknown if Porsha’s lingerie line is still running, however she has other ventures which she’s pursuing…

Porsha Williams Hair brand

Porsha also has her own hair brand, called Go Naked Hair, which sell wigs, extensions, lashes and more. Her hair brand is very successful, and they have 253k followers on Instagram.

Porsha’s hair always gave her fans great hair envy, so it made sense for her to start taking advantage of this. Go Naked Hair is owned by Porsha and Lauren Williams.

The RHOA star explains on their website:

“We love our hair and as in house consumers of our own product, we have learned how to properly care for and style it. It’s time that we share that knowledge to give our customers the best experience possible…”

RHOA: What is Porsha Williams’ net worth in 2021?

Pampered by Porsha

If two businesses wasn’t enough for Porsha, she also has a third company called Pampered by Porsha. Pampered by Porsha sell bed sheets which come in 14 different colors, including Aqua, Black, Brown, Camel, Burgundy, Cream, Dark Cream, Eggplant, Gray, Mint, Navy, Pink, Royal Blue, Sage, Silver and White.

The price of the products range from $19 for pillowcases, to $79 for split king bed sheets. Porsha explained that she started this brand as she understands “the importance of a good night’s sleep”. She also explains on the company website why they’re worth the price, as they are “affordable, long-lasting, easily washable, wrinkle and stain resistant, breathable, and most importantly soft with that luxurious feel”.

WATCH PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK