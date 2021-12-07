What is Ryan Martin’s net worth on Street Outlaws?











Street Outlaws is back with its fourteenth season on The Discovery Channel, but what is Ryan Martin’s net worth?

Street Outlaws shows us the ins and outs of the Oklahoma street racing scene. Racers on the show compete to win money, and become the next No Prep King.

Amongst the cast are elusive racers, including Ryan Martin. In this article, we will explore Ryan’s net worth, marriage and Instagram.

What is Ryan Martin’s net worth?

As of 2021, Ryan Martin’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. The majority of his earnings have come from his success on the television show, Street Outlaws.

Alongside this, Ryan also makes his earnings through winning races and through brand deals and sponsorships. The Street Outlaws star also owns his own car part and repair shop in Oklahoma.

Is Ryan Martin married?

Ryan Martin has been with his partner Cherish Casey for six years. However, the pair are not married.

Cherish, A.K.A momma fireball, met Ryan on a blind date. She confirmed this in an Instagram post where she wrote: “I’m so grateful I went on that blind date with you (back then if you googled Ryan Martin nothing came up)”.

They share a son together called Dax, who is featured regularly on Cherish’s Instagram.

Ryan Martin on Instagram

Ryan Martin is a popular user on Instagram. With 270k followers and 1,240 posts, he keeps his fans up to date with his recent races and wins.

Although his posts are mainly about racing, we also see his wife and son in some posts. On the 5th of September, Ryan posted a photo celebrating his win at Fire Bird Raceway, with Cherish and Dax by his side.

It’s clear from his posts that he loves to get Dax involved in his racing, and he even let him pose with his trophy on his car. Who knows, maybe he will join the Street Outlaws cast one day.

