What is Simu Liu's net worth and is he on Selling Sunset?











Selling Sunset season 4 is giving us more surprises than ever, with actor Simu Liu featuring on the show…

The wait is over, and the hit Netflix show has finally returned to our screens this November. Not only are there new agents this season, but there’s also some guest appearance from some you would never expect.

Simu Liu is amongst the celebrity guests, but what is his net worth? Reality Titbit have found out, along with some reactions to his appearance on the show.

What is Simu Liu’s net worth?

Simu Liu’s net worth is estimated to be around $19 million. His net worth grew after he starred in Shang-Chi, as it was $4 million prior to this.

This number will continue to grow, due to the success of Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi is a new Avenger, meaning he will be featuring in plenty more Marvel films in the future.

Many Avengers fans thought that Simu Liu was new to acting, however this isn’t the case. He has featured in many roles previously, such as on Taken and Kim’s Convenience.

Simu Liu on Selling Sunset

Viewers of Selling Sunset were more than surprised to see Simu Liu featuring on the show. One Twitter user wrote: “Simu Liu on Selling Sunset is the crossover event of the cEnTuRy”.

The MCU star called The Oppenheim Group for help in finding his dream home. Chrishell was surprised to learn from Twitter that Simu Liu was a fan of Selling Sunset, so when she found out he was looking for a home she jumped at the opportunity.

Fans of the show were also surprised at the pairs chemistry, which sparked conversation on Twitter about how much of a great couple they would make. Here’s what some users on Twitter had to say:

the chrishell strause-simu liu connection is the hardest i’ve shipped a couple since my harry potter fanfic days #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/3OHdI7AvZx — 🎄Alise Navidad🎄 (@AliseNavidad) November 28, 2021

Watching Selling Sunset, and seeing Jason shoot daggers from his eyes at Simu Liu anytime he flirts with Chrishell is hilarious — Zelda Fitzgerald's Vengeful Spirit (@noveldeadbeat) November 25, 2021

I ship Chrishell and Simu Liu idc — rihemem (@ememfr) November 24, 2021

Simu Liu on Instagram

Simu Liu is very active on Instagram, and has 1.9 million followers. He shares many updates of his life, along with his acting career.

As he’s the MCU’s first leading Asian superhero, it’s no wonder he’s so popular across social media. He’s featured on many shows, such as The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, which he has shared on his page.

He shared in an Instagram post about how proud he is to be featuring in an all Asian cast for a Marvel movie. He wrote:

“I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up. I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage. It’s absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a @MarvelStudios movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and multidimensionality.”

