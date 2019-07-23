What is Temptation Island? Sky brings the ultimate relationship test to TV!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV’s massive dating show, Love Island, pretty much blows any other TV programme out of the water over the summer in the UK.

With Love Island’s savage challenges and tests such as the lie detector episode, you’d think that reality TV dating shows couldn’t get any more awkward.

But it turns out that over in the USA they’ve kicked things up a notch and launched Temptation Island.

Temptation Island isn’t just a dating show, it’s a social experiment. The title doesn’t leave too much to the imagination – couples are going to be tempted to stray, we can say that much!

So what is Temptation Island on Sky TV all about? Meet the cast and the show’s presenter…

What is Temptation Island on Sky?

Four unmarried couples opt-in for the experience of a lifetime on E! Entertainment’s Temptation Island.

The couples fly out to the Island to be faced with 24 singletons – but will they avoid temptation? Or will the couples be finished for good?

Love Island’s got nothing on the sheer savagery of Temptation Island as the couples arrive together but have the potential to leave alone.

At least on Love Island, it’s an even playing field – worst-case scenario you’ll leave with what you came with, but the US show is the ultimate social experiment for the couples.

The US show kicks off from August 4th on E! Entertainment (Sky channel 123).

Temptation Island 2019 cast

The four couples taking part in season 1 of Temptation Island are as follows:

Fitness fanatics Nicole Tutewohl and Karl Collins.

Online fitness coach Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell.

Personal Trainers Javen Butler and Shari Ligons.

And John Thurmond and marketing executive Kady Krambeer.

Temptation Island presenter

The E! Entertainment show’s presenter is Mark L. Walberg. Mark has been an American TV personality for decades according to usanetwork.com.

He was the host of CBS show Antiques Roadshow and has presented various other game shows in the US.

Mark is married to actress Robbi Morgan Walberg and the pair have been together for 30 years. Together they have two children Morgan and Goldie.

You can follow him on Instagram where he has over 5,000 followers and Twitter, too.

WATCH TEMPTATION ISLAND FROM AUGUST 4TH 2019 ON E! ENTERTAINMENT.

