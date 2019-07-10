What is the meaning of 'situationship'? Love Island USA phrase explained!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Whether you were watching Love Island USA live from America, on repeat from the UK or somehow streaming it from anywhere else in the world, the phrase ‘situationship’ is likely to have caught you off guard.

No, Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wasn’t thrown into the Fiji villa and caught coining this bizarre expression.

It was student Alana Morrison who used the term as she explained that she’d never had a boyfriend before.

Here’s a recap of Love Island USA season 1 episode 1 and the meaning behind ‘situationship’.

What happened in episode 1?

Episode 1 saw the forming of five initial couples while Kyra Green was thrown in as a single Bombshell contestant and will pick her man in episode 2.

Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg and Cashel Barnett (team c&c)

Alana Morrison and Yamen Sanders

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli

Alexandra Stewart and Michael Yi

Mallory Santic and Weston Richey

The episode also saw 21-year-old stdunet Alana coin the phrase ‘situationship’. The brunette stunner from New Haven, Connecticut, said:

I’ve never had a proper relationship. I’ve been in situationships but never an actual relationship.

Love Island USA: ‘Situationship’ – what does it mean?

At first glance, the phrase ‘situationship’ looks pretty confusing. But after some help from Urban Dictionary, everything makes a bit more sense.

Whereas in the UK we would opt for the term ‘friends with benefits’, over in the USA they’ve got ‘situationships’.

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase means the following: “A relationship that has no label on it… like a friendship but more than a friendship but not quite a relationship.”

Another site suggested that a situationship is “basically a pseudo-relationship” the main thing making it different from a real relationship is the fact there the relationship hasn’t got a ‘label’.

We’d sum up a situationship as a casual sexual relationship – with or without feelings – that’s gone on a fair while. But it’s not that serious that they’ve met your mum or anything…

We’ve also learnt the word “situationship” (casually seeing someone, I think) #LoveIslandUSA — Jaclyn (@jdunstan) July 10, 2019

Situationships on Twitter

The phrase ‘situationship’ has been hashtagged on Twitter since Love Island USA started on July 9th 2019.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to express how they’d learnt a new phrase.

Turns out that situationships are actually a thing! And there’s even been a song written about them. The song was released in 2018 by Anjanette and is simply titled ‘Situationship’.

