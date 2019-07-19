Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Surprises are always on the cards when watching everyone’s favourite dating show. Think a couple are madly in love? Think again. And you may think the only way to jump into a pool is by diving or bombing? But you’d be wrong again apparently!

Each year Love Island never fails to bring something new into British culture and 2019’s offering is ‘the salmon’.

The boys in season 5 of the ITV show clearly enjoy spending their days lounging by and swimming in the villa pool.

Either boredom or a serious amount of imagination has created this odd movement, but nevertheless here’s everything you need to know about ‘the salmon’ on Love Island 2019…

Love Island’s ‘the salmon’ explained!

During the final few weeks of Love Island series 5, viewers’ eyes were opened to a whole new way of entering a swimming pool.

The boys, in particular, seem to enjoy making themselves completely straight (arms by your sides, feet together – like a fish) and wiggling through the air into the pool.

Thus, the move has been dubbed ‘the salmon’.

Where did ‘the salmon’ come from?

The genius dive into the pool was first carried out by a latecomer to the show, Chris Taylor.

Chris was shouted at by the other Islanders to do ‘the salmon’ before shooting into the water just like a fish.

Whether Chris created or not, we don’t know, as there is evidence that a ‘silly salmon’ challenge does exist already.

We’d say that funny man Chris jumped on the ‘silly salmon’ bandwagon which actually saw two YouTubers arrested for ‘high-risk behaviour’ in 2018.

Love Island: ‘The salmon’ on Twitter

Viewers of the show took to the internet to voice their love for the new pool move.

One Twitter user said: “The Love Island Salmon has to be my actual highlight of the season!”

While another added: “Chris doing the salmon dive is the highlight of his Love Island stay“.

The salmon looks to have had viewers of the show rewinding and watching again and even comparing it to Olivia Attwood’s dive into the pool in 2017.

Can't wait for local swimming pools to be filled with people doing the salmon. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qprHlNWkYO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2019

