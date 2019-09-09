Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 is finally here. The Autumn series of the show started from September 8th 2019 in the USA.

All the family have reunited for another year of hilarious moments including, Kris, Grandma MJ, Scott Disick, Kylie, Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney and Kim.

Season 17 returns with the same theme tune as last series and it even managed caused some drama in the show’s very first episode.

So, what is the Keeping Up with the Kardashians theme song for 2019 and who is it by?

Who is the KUWTK theme song by?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 theme song was created by American pop group, Francis and the Lights.

They originated in Oakland, Calfornia and self-released their first album ‘Striking’ in 2007.

The group have worked with Bon Iver, Chance the Rapper and Kanye West – which could be the very reason they’ve ended up on the KUWTK theme tune.

The catchy tune is called ‘Morning’ and you can listen to the full song via YouTube.

Is the season 17 theme song different from last year?

No, the theme tune for KUWTK is still the same as season 16.

However, for season 16 Kanye West’s song ‘Runaway’ (ft. Pusha T) was added.

‘Runaway’ is from Kanye’s 2010 album, ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, which featured other hits such as ‘All Of The Lights’ and ‘POWER’.

As if True Thompson’s first birthday party wasn’t awkward enough already with both of her separated parents attending, Tristan decided to confront Kanye about the fact that ‘Runaway’ was added to the theme song.

Tristan apparently wasn’t keen on the addition of the song and insinuated that it referred to him.

KUWTK season 17 cast

All the regular faces make a return for season 17.

Momager Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble are still going strong.

Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye, and their children will feature in the show with the couple welcoming a new baby in 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their babies will continue to be on KUWTK and Kendall Jenner, Kylie and baby Stormi, Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson and Grandma MJ will also appear in season 17.

How can I watch KUWTK season 17?

KUWTK always airs in the US first and will premiere on E! Entertainment on September 8th 2019.

Streaming service Hayu should have the new series ready to watch at the same time as the USA!

Alternatively, you can pay-as-you-go for KUWTK episodes on YouTube, GooglePlay and iTunes.

In the UK the season will kick off on TV a week later from September 15th 2019.

