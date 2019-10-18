What is the Turbo Step from Rhythm and Flow? Nikee Turbo brings his signature dance move to the show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Rhythm and Flow has been dubbed the Hip Hop version of the X Factor.

And on a mission to find the USA’s biggest rap talent are judges T.I, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper.

Rhythm and Flow kicked off from October 9th 2019 releasing the first three episodes. The show drops another three episodes on October 16th and the final three on the 23rd.

One rapper who caught everyone’s attention during his Chicago audition – and not just due to the sequin jacket was – Nikee Turbo.

So, what is the Turbo Step from Rhythm and Flow? Has the rapper started a new craze?

Rhythm and Flow: Meet Nikee Turbo

Nikee Turbo graced our screens during episode 4 of Rhythm and Flow.

The 27-year-old comes from St Louis, Missouri.

Nikee’s eye-catching wardrobe choice had a lot of meaning behind it as he explained following his first audition that he took the opportunity to take part in the show in order to “break generational curses”.

He explained the reason he went on the show was for his mum and said: “She said son, you go there and make them don’t forget you. You shine bright. I went to the store and found the brightest jacket I could get. My drip is energy.”

What is the Turbo Step?

During each performance on Rhythm and Flow, Nikee pulled out his signature dance move – the Turbo Step.

The rapper had judge Chance the Rapper in stitches as he twisted from side to side in his sequin bomber jacket.

Nikee’s first audition song consisted mainly of Nikee rapping “If you don’t like me n****, so? I’m ’bout to blow I’m ’bout to blow.”

Is Nikee Turbo on Instagram?

Yes, Nikee Turbo is on Instagram as @nikeeturbo with over 15,000 followers.

From his Insta account, it’s clear to see that the rapper has a son called Kodi. Nikee’s son even has his own Instagram with around 3,000 followers. The 27-year-old also has a daughter.

By the looks of things, Nikee Turbo’s real name is LaMarco D Taylor. He also has his own Nikee Turbo clothing line which is linked in his Insta bio – Nikee Turbo Merch.

