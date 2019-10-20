Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is a fan favourite when it comes to reality TV. The series, which is centred around a group of Essex guys and gals, has been running since 2010.

Lydia Bright, Mark Wright and Sam Faiers were some of the original cast members. And today’s series has had some major switch-ups in the cast list.

Joining TOWIE in 2014 was Tommy Mallet. The businessman became part of the cast in series 13 and is now one of the staple characters in the show alongside his long-term girlfriend, Georgia Kousoulou.

Let’s take a look at Tommy Mallet’s net worth in 2019.

What is Tommy’s business?

Tommy is a director of Mallet Footwear Ltd. The 27-year-old started his business four years ago in 2015.

According to Business Matters Magazine, Tommy was bullied as a child at school “for not having the latest and most fashionable shoes”.

And it looks like Tommy’s managed to turn a negative into a huge positive as Mallet Footwear has gone from strength to strength. The shoe company started off with just mens’ trainers but has now branched out into women’s shoes, clothing and even a kids range.

Tommy’s trainers sell for around £175, while the children’s shoes cost around £135.

Tommy Mallet: Instagram

Tommy has around 900,000 Instagram followers so he’s clearly doing well for himself on social media, too. (@tommy_mallet)

The entrepreneur also has around 330,000 followers on Twitter and uses the same handle.

With over a million social media followers in total, Tommy has a good standing online which makes his net worth even greater.

What is Tommy’s net worth?

Overall, Tommy’s net worth is ranked at £1 million.

Daily Feed reported in August 2019 that it was slightly over the million-mark at £1.2 million as well as listing Tommy’s annual turnover at over £2.5 million.

Spear’s Magazine also lists the TOWIE star as a millionaire in October 2019.

