What is WAGatha Christie? A breakdown of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's spat!

WAGatha Christie is the latest thing trending on Twitter in October 2019.

And the clever play on words is in reference to some ‘detective work’ by footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.

Coleen, who is married to Wayne Rooney, announced on social media on October 9th 2019 that she’s come to the end of an investigation she’d been carrying out over the last five months.

The other woman involved in the scandal is Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah.

Let’s take a look at the WAGatha Christie scandal in more detail…

What happened between Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

Colleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her to The Sun newspaper.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 9th 2019, Coleen wrote: “This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it……”

According to The Mirror, it was reported in 2016 that “Wayne Rooney reportedly warned Jamie Vardy about wife Rebekah’s behaviour at Euro 2016”, so it looks as though a feud between the Rooneys and Vardys has been brewing a while.

Why does Coleen accuse Rebekah of selling stories on her?

Coleen set out to “catch” Rebekah Vardy in the act of selling stories on her five months ago, back in June 2019.

She blocked all of her Instagram friends apart from Rebekah from viewing her stories. Coleen then created some false stories to share in a bid to see if Rebekah would pick them up and sell them on.

As Coleen writes in her initial social media post, she had a suspicion of Rebekah. Then, three false stories – one on gender selection in Mexico, one on returning to television and another on a basement flood in her new house – were covered by the press.

Coleen continued that the stories were leaked and that she knows which person had viewed the stories and thus, sold the stories. She says it’s Rebekah Vardy.

WAGatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy’s reaction

According to The Daily Mail Rebekah was “disgusted” by Coleen’s claims and said that she should have “called her first”. She also took to social media to publicly reply to Coleen.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rebekah has denied the accusations. Mail Online report that Vardy’s representative said: “It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with”.

Jamie Vardy’s wife is currently heavily pregnant. She’s also said to be on holiday at the time that Coleen posted to social media to ‘out’ her.

