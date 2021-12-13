What is Wild Rose Beauty’s net worth? Whitney Rose’s business explored











The Real Housewives of Salt Late City season 2 gives us an insight into Whitney Rose’s skincare business – Wild Rose Beauty.

RHOSLC premiered last year, becoming the tenth addition to The Real Housewives franchise. The show revolves around a group of women living in Salt Lake City, as we get to see both the personal and professional sides to their lives.

Featuring on the show is entrepreneur Whitney Rose. Reality Titbit have explored her brand, Wild Rose Beauty, it’s net worth, and what led Whitney into the skincare industry.

Wild Rose Beauty net worth

As of 2021, Whitney Rose’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This makes her one of the richest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Whitney owns her own skincare business – Wild Rose Beauty. The exact net worth of her company is unknown, but it is definitely contributing to her earnings, as it’s a popular brand.

Wild Rose Beauty’s aim is “To give your skin the nutrients it craves and inspire you to glow inside and out”. The price of their products aren’t cheap, and they range from $29 for their daily cleanser, to $199 for their daily routine.

The brand was formerly called Iris & Beau, however has recently transformed into Wild Rose Beauty.

#RHOSLC I love skincare! I’m going to look into this Wild Rose Beauty. — Michael (@michael_me2) December 13, 2021

The story behind Wild Rose Beauty

During the season 2 premier of the show, Whitney revealed to viewers why she began her own skincare brand. She said “I started Iris + Beau over four years ago because, believe it or not, I have very bad skin”. She also said on the show:

“I started going to the health food store and found ingredients that were working for me, and I’d combine them all together and make my own skin oils. I love this idea of having something I created”.

Although Whitney’s skincare has contributed to her flawless skin, she has also disclosed on the show that she has had cosmetic surgery. The RHOSLC star said she has had Botox and filler.

Wild Rose Beauty on Instagram

Wild Rose Beauty currently have 16.4k followers on their Instagram. The account began in January this year, however only announced the launch of the brand on the 29th of October.

The account promotes all of Wild Rose Beauty’s latest products, and followers are encouraged to share their skincare tips and tricks in the comments. Whitney has received a lot of praise from customers, with one saying “this brand has been my favorite for the past year! I can’t say enough how amazing these products are. If you’ve been wanting to try it out, this is the time to do it”.

