What is wrong with Danielle on OutDaughtered? TLC star opens up about illness











OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby has opened up about her health after opening up her undiagnosed illness a few months ago.

Danielle Busby and her husband Adam, daughter Blayke, and their quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker are the main stars on OutDaughtered.

Back in November 2020, the TLC star revealed that she has been struggling with a mysterious illness and has regularly posted updates on social media.

Danielle has opened about her illness in a new interview and shared more details about her health condition.

Danielle Busby and her illness

In January this year, Danielle gave an update about her mysterious illness, thanking her followers for their kind messages and support.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers recently, ” she wrote on Instagram. “I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and no surgery is needed. I am thanking you all for the extra prayers because I believe in the power of prayer and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome.”

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

The mom of six told People in February that the doctors are looking at a “possible autoimmune disease” but “it’s not something that’s easily identified”.

“[My] symptoms are so random and so extreme on certain days and like, a little bit more calm or relaxed on other days, ” the TLC star added in the interview.

BASKETBALL WIVES: Who was Malaysia’s brother Dontae Hayes?

Danielle Busby on OutDaughtered, TLC on YouTube

Danielle Busby shares health update

After going through different medical tests in the last few months, Danielle shared an update on her illness.

“I’m just like on a wave and have a lot of ups and downs and different forms of pains,” Danielle told ET. “From physical pains, to migraines, to numbness, to tinglings, to digestive problems, to a little bit of skin issues. It’s just a bunch of random things…but there really is no identifying conclusion to this.”

“I’m looking at a possible autoimmune disease, and sometimes that’s just not easily defined, ” she explained further. “I’m just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything.”

Danielle added that she has prioritised her mental health, using fitness and inner spirituality to “help keep my mental state aligned.”

MY 600-LB LIFE: Who is Dr Nowzaradan? Net worth in 2021 explored!

Viewers send support to Danielle

Danielle’s social media followers and viewers at home have continued to send messages of love and support after learning about her health struggles.

One person tweeted: “Danielle, you and your family are in our prayers.”

Another one said: “Praying for you, Danielle. You are strong, loving and such an enormous inspiration for so many of us.”

WATCH OUTDAUGHTERED ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8 ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK