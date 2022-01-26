Here’s what kind of dog Java on Life Below Zero is











Life Below Zero first launched back in 2013 and since season 1, the National Geographic show has gone on to have a variety of spin-off shows. In 2022, spin-off series Life Below Zero Port Protection and Life Below Zero Next Generation launched and there are many familiar faces in the cast lists.

A returning cast member to Life Below Zero Next Generation is Johnny Rolfe. He and his dog, Java, are braving life off-grid in Alaska. So, what kind of dog is Java on Life Below Zero? Let’s find out more about Johnny’s companion.

Meet Johnny Rolfe and Java from Life Below Zero

Johnny Rolfe is one of the cast members on Life Below Zero Next Generation. He left his traditional lifestyle behind and opted for a new one in the wilds of Alaska.

As per TV Insider, Johnny formerly worked in a three-Michelin star restaurant in Chicago.

Life is brutal in the Alaskan wilderness but Johnny manages to make it work for himself and his adorable dog, Java. During the 2022 series he said: “I’ve got a little finger situation, I cut myself with a knife when I was making some dog food for Java. I’m just taking my time, working with one hand…”.

What kind of dog is Java on Life Below Zero?

Johnny Rolfe’s dog, Java, is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever.

Java is never too far away from Johnny during the National Geographic show and he regularly features on Johnny’s Instagram page, too.

When Johnny posts photos of Java to the ‘gram, he often hashtags Java’s breed, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and other dog-related hashtags such as ‘Chessies of Instagram’.

A Chesapeake Bay Retriever is Johnny’s perfect partner

According to The American Kennel Club, Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are “affectionate, bright and sensitive“.

The breed has a waterproof coat and is described by the AKC as “tireless“. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers were used for hunting and retrieving duck originally, so it’s no wonder that Johnny opted for this breed as his companion.

Given that Johnny lives out in the wild, having a natural born hunter who can help find him dinner and protect him from danger is ideal.

