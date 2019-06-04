Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

It isn’t the first time that Love Island has had a beauty queen in the mix, with former Miss GB Zara Holland appearing on the ITV2 show in 2016.

This year, however, its Miss United Kingdom winner Amy Hart who is looking for love, and many fans are speculating that the former pageant queen may have undergone plastic surgery.

So, want to find out if Love Island’s Amy Hart has had work done? Keep reading…

Has Amy Hart had surgery?

Yes, the former Miss United Kingdom Amy Hart has had plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old revealed that she has had multiple procedures in a newspaper interview five years ago.

Check out what work she had done below…

Amy Hart: boob job

At the age of 21, Amy decided to get a breast augmentation, taking her from a 34A to a 34DD.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the beauty queen cited body confidence issues as the reason behind the procedure saying:

I’ve always been flat-chested and all my friends are really skinny with massive boobs and I would actually hide and refuse to sunbathe next to them.

Amy’s grandparents lent her the money for the £5,000 surgery and it seems that it was money well spent with Amy saying the procedure gave her the confidence she longed for.

Speaking about her decision to go public with her surgical story she said:

I thought about keeping my fake boobs a secret, but when a friend told everyone in my hometown I didn’t really have a choice. And then I thought: Why should I be ashamed? I have a career, I didn’t take money from the NHS to get them, and I’m much happier.

BEFORE View this post on Instagram Rehab lv! #lasvegas #vegas #rehab #pool #party A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo) on Sep 2, 2013 at 10:34am PDT

AFTER

View this post on Instagram Need some Kim and Paris time soon 🥂#Vegas A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

Amy Hart: veneers

If you were wondering if Amy had enhanced her pearly white smile, you would be right!

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former air hostess revealed she had undergone teeth surgery when she was a teenager saying: “When I was 17 I had veneers for my teeth and they made me so much more confident and willing to smile”.

Check out her amazing pearly whites below…

