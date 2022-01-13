









Airing on CBS and Paramount+ in 2022, The Amazing Race is back for its 33rd season. There’s a $1m prize at stake and 11 teams wanting to win it. The teams of two have to race against each other to make it to locations around the world first.

The Amazing Race 33 was filmed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which halted filming for many months. Here’s more on which teams did not return to The Amazing Race following the break.

Who are The Amazing Race 33 contestants?

At the beginning of The Amazing Race season 33, there were 11 teams taking part.

From famous YouTubers to father-daughter duos, married couples, twin sisters and friends of 24 years, the cast of The Amazing Race 33 included people from all over America.

Akbar and Sheridan

Anthony and Spencer

Arun and Natalie

Caro and Ray

Connie and Sam

Kim and Penn

Lulu and Lala

Michael and Moe

Raquel and Cayla

Ryan and Dusty

Taylor and Isaiah

The pairs received their first task of getting themselves to London, England during episode 1, however, not all 11 were to continue throughout the series.

What teams did not return to The Amazing Race 33?

While racing through Scotland in February 2020, filming for The Amazing Race 33 came to a halt due to the pandemic. The show’s production began in February 2022 but couldn’t resume until September 2021.

During season 33 episode 3, host Phil Keoghan made an announcement to tell the teams the news regarding the Coronavirus and he said that he hoped all the teams could start the race again at a later date.

Following the filming halt in Scotland, 19 months went by and the show picked back up again in Switzerland. In this time, the show lost some of its teams.

At the end of episode 3, it appears that Ray and Caro, Anthony and Spencer, Taylor and Isaiah, Michael and Moe, Arun and Natalia and Connie and Sam are missing from the line-up.

Who is still on The Amazing Race?

Although the end of The Amazing Race season 33 episode 3 only shows the following pairs still remaining, as the camera pans out, there are seven teams standing in front of Phil. Therefore some former pairs may have been added back into the race who were previously eliminated such as Michael and Moe and Arun and Natalia.

Raquel and Cayla

Ryan and Dusty

Kim and Penn

Lala and Lulu

Akbar and Sheri

Screenshot: The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 – CBS

