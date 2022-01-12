What time does Cheer come out on Netflix in the US, UK and Australia?











Netflix has given its subscribers a variety of incredible sports documentaries over the years including QB1 and Last Chance U. First launched in 2020, Netflix show Cheer is back for a second season in 2022.

The series shows off the athleticism and drive of cheerleaders on the Navarro High School cheerleading team in Texas. The athletes prove that the sport of cheerleading is no joke. Many of the team members have tough home lives, one even says that she doesn’t know where she’ll sleep at night but she knows she’ll be at cheer practise in the morning during the season 2 trailer.

What time does Cheer come out in the UK?

Cheer season 2 was released on January 12th, 2022.

The Netflix series added season 2, which is made up of nine new episodes at 8 AM GMT.

Drama can be expected from the season as it sees Navarro Cheer go up against their rivals at Trinity Valley Community College.

Is Cheer season 2 coming out in the USA?

Yes, Cheer season 2 is being released on Netflix all across the globe on January 12th.

The season 2 episodes are released at 8 AM in the UK, therefore, the nine episodes should be available to watch at 3 AM ET in the USA.

Cheer season 2 should be available to watch at 12 AM PST in the USA, too.

What time does Cheer come out in Australia?

As per Netflix, Cheer season 2 is also coming out at 8 AM GMT, therefore it should be available to stream in Australia at 7 PM ACT.

The new series sees Coach Monica return along with her Navarro High School team. The teams at Navarro High and Trinity Valley Community College go up against one another and the show also details the teams’ fame following the first season of Cheer.

With a press frenzy, COVID-19 and many more challenges to face, the Cheer cast members had a lot on their plate in filming season 2.

