What time does Queer Eye season 6 come out in the UK, USA, Australia?

The Fab Five are in Austin, Texas for season 6 and Terri, Reggie, Angel and Jereka are just some of the people that they’re meeting this season. A new theme tune has also been added for the show, so let’s find out when viewers can actually start bingeing the show – what time does Queer Eye come out?

What time does Queer Eye come out in the USA?

Queer Eye season 6 was available to watch on Netflix for US viewers from 3:01 am EST and 12:01 am PST.

All 10 episodes of the new season are available to watch on the streaming service on December 31st.

Viewers are already taking to Twitter after streaming the show in 2021, one person wrote: “One episode into the new #QueerEye season and I’m already crying“.

One episode into the new #QueerEye season and I'm already crying pic.twitter.com/6M9kKujuLi — lemon (@kompanion_kube) December 31, 2021

What about in the UK?

Queer Eye has also been released in the UK, the equivalent time of 3:01 am ET and 12:01 am PST is 8:01 am in the UK, so viewers can get watching right from the word go in Britain!

Episode 1 ‘Showdown at the Broken Spoke’ follows the journey of dance teacher Terri, plus there are nine more episodes for UK viewers to feast their eyes on.

Judging by Twitter, Queer Eye fans all over the world are considering forgetting the fact it’s New Year’s Eve and plan on watching the whole season in a day.

Queer Eye season 6 release time in Australia explored

Given that Australia is many hours ahead of both the UK and the USA, Queer Eye season 6 should definitely be available for viewers to watch.

Season 6 should have been available for viewers to watch from 19:01 ACT on December 31st.

Aussie viewers can get their cowboy hats ready as the Fab Five are taking over Texas this New Year’s Eve.

