What was Adele Roberts' marathon time? I'm A Celeb star is a fitness ace!

Adele Roberts is quickly becoming a fan favourite inside the 2019 I’m A Celeb jungle.

Not nearly as quick as she completed the London marathon, mind.

The 40-year-old has earnt a reputation inside the I’m A Celebrity camp thanks to an eye for the Jungle weights room, a fierce tenacity in physical challenges and a remarkably slim figure.

Her superior fitness comes from various charitable events, where she has competed in everything from bodybuilding competitions to marathons. And we’re not talking amateur hour!

Adele’s past in bodybuilding

In 2002, when Adele was 23 years old, she won a bodybuilding competition.

She entered the competition in honour of her bodybuilding aunt, who had recently died. However, she quickly developed an appetite for the style of training and has been something of a fitness fanatic ever since.

In 2016, she hit the weights room once again, competing in a 30-day fitness challenge as part of a documentary. The doc has been uploaded to her YouTube channel and also made it onto the BBC iPlayer.

Her incredible London Marathon times

Adele competed in both the 2017 and 2018 London Marathons, running during the celebrity race.

Her first attempted saw a result of 3 hours 36 minutes and 21 seconds. However, 12 months later and the radio host was able to shave off five minutes from her time and crossed the line at 3 hours 30 minutes and 38 seconds.

The 26.2-mile course has an average completion time of 5 hours for female competitors while anything under 4 hours is considered seriously impressive for any non-professional runner – which highlights just how elite Adele’s fitness is!

Honoured to be running the London marathon for @heads_together again this year 💙

Excited to experience the #spiritoflondon all over again.

Unity, Community, Diversity & Positivity 🇬🇧✨ https://t.co/QNumRTt1sl — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) January 26, 2018

How is Adele Roberts so skinny?

I’m A Celeb fans have been in awe of Adele’s physique and clearly there’s more to it than possessing the so-called ‘skinny jean’ and taking part in a lot of fitness activities.

Adele is also a keen dieter. While she isn’t vegan or vegetarian, the 40-year-old has been known to go through stages of cutting all sugar from her diet, including fruit.

Prior to the 2019 Jungle, The Express revealed that Adele dropped two stone from 12st to 10st through dieting. She keenly advocates avoiding fast food at all times and is known to complete up to 10,000 steps per day to stay in shape.

