When and where was Netflix's Love is Blind Brazil filmed?

All the Love is Blind couples have to go off is the voice they can hear in the pods, but after more than one season airing, it seems as though the creators of the show may be onto something in proving that love really is blind – many of the show’s couples have stayed married since airing. Here’s a look at when and where Love is Blind Brazil was filmed.

When did the Netflix show launch?

Love is Blind Brazil dropped onto Netflix on October 6th, 2021.

Episodes of the show were released weekly and, at the time of writing, all 10 episodes are available to watch on Netflix.

As with the US version of Love is Blind, there will likely be a ‘reunion’ and an ‘After the Altar’ style episode to come to see where the couples end up following the show.

Love is Blind Brazil filming dates explored

It’s unclear exactly when Love is Blind Brazil was filmed, however, based off of the US version, it would’ve taken around 40 days to film the show.

The original series of Love is Blind was filmed in October 2019 and released in February 2020. Therefore, Reality Titbit assumes that Love is Blind: Brazil was filmed back in June or July 2021 as it was released on October 6th, 2021.

One of the show’s participants, Lua Braga, took to IG to announce the show in September 2021, so filming msut’ve been wrapped by then.

Where was the Love is Blind Brazil filming location?

Love is Blind Brazil was filmed in Brazil where the contestants on the show reside.

As per The Cinemaholic, some of the filming locations include “São Paulo, Bahia, and Rio de Janeiro.”

As usual, the series, known as Casamento Às Cegas: Brasil, kicks off in the “pods” before the couples go on a honeymoon and also spend time living with one another before tying the knot.

