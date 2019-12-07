Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has got to be one of the nation’s most-loved shows.

There’s nothing Brits love more than watching their favourite famous people squirm as they face Bushtucker Trials, Dingo Dollar Challenges and the wrath of creepy crawlies in the Australian jungle.

Season 19 of I’m A Celeb kicked off from Sunday, November 17th on ITV.

In 2019, Declan Donnelly was rejoined by his other half in presenting, Antony McPartlin and the show’s lineup boasted celebrities with international stardom.

When did Bruce do I’m A Celebrity? Caitlyn Jenner has viewers confused with when she’s been on the show before.

When did Bruce do I’m A Celebrity?

On exiting the Australian jungle on Friday, December 6th 2019, Caitlyn Jenner mentioned that she’d been on the show 16 years ago.

Caitlyn said that she entered the show in 2019 as a 70-year-old in order to set herself a challenge. She added that this time around, her jungle experience was much more difficult than it was before.

Bruce Jenner was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! USA in 2003. Also in the Jungle with Bruce was Cris Judd, Melissa Rivers, Downtown Julie Brown and John Melendez among others.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2003

I’m A Celebrity first aired in the UK in 2002. The show also had another US version which aired in 2003 and 2009. Caitlyn’s 2003 appearance in the show is not to be confused with the UK version.

The UK I’m A Celeb in 2003 saw Daniella Westbrook, Antony Worrall Thompson, Linda Barker and Phil Tufnell on the show.

The 2019 version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! UK is the only UK version of I’m A Celeb that Caitlyn Jenner has taken part in.

Did Bruce win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! USA in 2003?

No, Bruce Jenner wasn’t the winner of I’m A Celeb 2003 in the US.

Olympic decathlete Bruce came in 7th place while American actor Cris Judd came first. Actress Melissa Rivers placed second and radio personality John Melendez was third.

In 2003, Bruce was married to Kris Jenner and the pair would have been raising their blended family including shared daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Kendall would have been eight years old at the time of her father going into the Jungle, while Kylie would have been six.

