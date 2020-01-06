Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The sixth season of Love Island was always going to arrive with a vast amount of changes.

Airing on ITV2 over the cold English winter months, the 2020 series has been dubbed Winter Love Island and will see the latest batch of wannabe social media influencers cast into a stunning villa in South Africa, opposed to the usual gig in Mallorca.

However, there’s also been one huge change to the format with regular host Caroline Flack stepping down from her role presenting duties following a run-in with the law and assault charges during an altercation at her house with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Experienced TV presenter Laura Whitmore will take the reigns, forming the perfect family circle on the show given the fact that she is also partner to villa voiceover artist Iain Stirling.

With all of these format twists the 2020 Winter Love Island series is sure to be one of the most exciting seasons yet – and now we have a confirmed start date!

Winter Love Island: 2020 start date

Reality Titbit can confirm that the 2020 Winter Love Island series will launch on Sunday, January 12th.

The series will launch with a 1 hour 35-minute special, airing on ITV2 at 9 pm.

From then on, the series will continue to air every weeknight and Sunday on ITV2 in the same timeslot.

LOVE ISLAND: Where to buy Filter by Molly-Mae!

How to watch Winter Love Island

As always, the Love Island series will air every weeknight and Sunday on ITV2, at 9 pm.

However, unlike the more traditional summer series that air over June and July, the South Africa series will run for a shorter period of time.

Season 6 is expected to run for 4/5 weeks, in comparison to season 5’s never-ending eight-week saga.

Who is new host Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore, 34, is an Irish TV presenter and DJ.

The blonde bombshell’s hosting career kicked off on MTV in 2008 and she went on to host the MTV EMAs as well as presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The TV presenter also took part in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like Winter Love Island could be her biggest break yet.

Laura is in a relationship with none other than Love Island’s voiceover man, Iain Stirling! They’ve been together since 2017 and live together in North London.

HUH: Zara from Made in Chelsea has viewers confused at Sam Thompson relationship

Winter Love Island cast – we have no idea!

As always the Love Island cast is top secret and the contestants will only be revealed a week before launch night through official ITV press released.

We won’t bulls**t you on ‘potential‘ contestants, which always turns up to be complete nonsense. However, subscribing to Reality Titbit for an instant reaction to the cast announcement is highly recommended.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 13TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK