When is Raymond and Trina's wedding following LAHH proposal?











Love and Hip Hop Miami season 4 is coming to a close. The season finale trailer shows Raymond popping the special question to Trina…

Love and Hip Hop Miami follows the lives of several rappers and musicians in the Miami music scene. The VH1 docu-soap showcases all of their latest drama and struggles in both their personal and professional lives.

During the teaser for tonight’s episode, we see Raymond get down on one knee, and Love and Hip Hop fans couldn’t be more excited. Reality Titbit has explored how long Trina and Raymond have been together, and when their wedding will be…

When is Raymond and Trina’s wedding?

Trina announced the news of her engagement on the 9th of September. She revealed this to social media influencer Stormy Wellington, during a live stream as she showed off her huge engagement ring.

We’ll get to see the engagement for ourselves, in the season finale of Love and Hip Hop Miami. The season finale trailer shows Raymond asking everybody to raise a toast, as “today is going to be history”. The rapper then tells Trina he needs to ask her a question and gets down on one knee.

Trina and Raymond haven’t revealed an exact date for their wedding, however we could be waiting several years, as he did wait a while to finally pop the question!

Trina and Raymond’s relationship

The newly engaged couple have been together for 5 years. They were good friends before they were set up by fellow Love and Hip Hop star, Joy.

Trina does not share much of her relationship on her social media. The Love and Hip Hop star previously revealed in an interview with VH1 that she likes to keep her relationships private, as this is how she balances her love life with being in the public eye.

Whilst little is known about the personal aspects of their relationship, in 2019, Trina told producers that she is “loved and happy”.

Viewers react to Trina and Raymond’s engagement

Trina is a fan favourite on the VH1 show, so it’s no surprise that fans are over the moon to see her happy. Love and Hip Hop viewers have taken to social media to share their joy for the news.

One Twitter user wrote: “Trina engaged at 46 with a gigantic ass rock. Woman lived/living her best life. Here for it”.

Another fan commented: “Trina got engaged last night, that’s awesome congrats to her!”

Trina is engaged!!! YAAAY — jade (@Jxde__) February 21, 2021

Bitch Trina engaged and her ROCK BIG ASF 💎😍 — Choklit 🍫💋🤎 (@renayyy__) September 10, 2021

