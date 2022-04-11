When is The Ultimatum finale? Some fans are rooting for Jake and Rae













Similar to Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum is an intense reality series that sees six couples on the brink of marriage take part in a social experiment. The couples are willing to put their relationships under some serious pressure as they spend three weeks in a trial marriage with a stranger, all in a bid to work out if who they are with is ‘the one’.

Premiering in April 2022, not all episodes of The Ultimatum were released at once. So, let’s find out more about the series including how many episodes fans can expect and when the finale of The Ultimatum will air…

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9242 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gWlQ7ePABMM/hqdefault.jpg 982880 982880 center 22403

How many episodes are there of The Ultimatum?

In total, Netflix writes that there are 10 episodes of The Ultimatum season 1.

Episodes 1 to 8 were released on the streaming service all at once on April 6th, 2022.

The show was available to stream across the world at 8 AM GMT and has become a hit for Netflix fans to binge on this April.

OMG: Who stays together on The Ultimatum and who left the Netflix show single?

When is the finale of The Ultimatum?

The Ultimatum’s finale episode is set to air on Wednesday, April 13th.

We can assume that the final two episodes of the show will drop at the same time as the first episodes did at 8 AM GMT.

By episode 8, the couples were preparing for the show’s finale. Rae Williams said that because she ended her relationship on the show, she felt as though she “failed“. Other cast members such as Randall Griffin said that they felt they’d learnt a lot from the experience.

Fans’ predictions for The Ultimatum finale explored

The Ultimatum fans will get to see the cast make their life-changing decision on April 13th. Many viewers already have their own predictions of what will go down in episodes 9 and 10.

One person tweeted that none of the original couples should leave together but they thought Jake and Rae “should be together“.

Predicting who would choose who, one fan took to Twitter and said: “Predictions for the finale – Jake and Rae choose each other. Randall and Shanique stay together. Madlyn chooses Randall but is single. Colby chooses Madlyn but she rejects him. April chooses Jake but he rejects her. Zay stays single.“

Another tweeted: “The Ultimatum is some chaos! Whew, I have been on the edge of my seat. I cannot wait for the finale.”

NO WAY: Rae’s racing car driver dad, Craig Williams, vets Jake on The Ultimatum

WATCH THE ULTIMATUM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK