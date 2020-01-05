Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is the one ITV show that has the nation glued to their TV screens. The addictive dating show is back in January 2020 for its first-ever Winter series!

Let’s face it, Love Island is everyone’s guilty pleasure from the baby challenges to the emotional recouplings and the often outrageous participants on the show – what’s not to love?

One thing that can often make or break the series are the people taking part. So, when is the Love Island cast 2020 announced?

Love Island cast 2020

The Love Island contestants for 2020’s Winter show is officially being kept under wraps until ITV decides to release the cast list.

News outlets such as The Express have rumoured a couple of social media stars that could potentially appear in the Cape Town villa, however, there’s no point in speculating on the cast list as its currently unconfirmed who will appear on the show.

However, we can keep you as up-to-date as possible. Subscribing to Reality Titbit for an instant reaction to the cast announcement is highly recommended!

Winter Love Island: Laura Whitmore’s potential salary blows Caroline Flack out of the water

When is the Love Island 2020 cast announced?

We can expect the Love Island 2020 contestants to be revealed during the first week of January, around a week before the Winter series starts.

There have been rumours that the cast will be announced today (January 5th), although Reality Titbit believes it will more likely leak out on Monday, January 6th.

In 2019 the Love Island cast was officially announced at the end of May. This was around a week before the summer show kicked off from June 3rd.

The application date for Love Island Winter closed on November 30th, so casting bosses have had many decisions to make since then.

When does Winter Love Island start?

Winter Love Island 2020 kicks off from Sunday, January 12th.

The show set to warm up our Winter will air on ITV2 at 9 pm. Episode 1 will reveal the 2020 contestants and lasts one hour and 35 minutes.

Love Island Winter carries on weeknights and on Sundays at 9 pm.

GLOW-ON GIRL: Where to buy Filter by Molly-Mae: Love Island star has her own fake tan!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK