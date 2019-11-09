Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There are a lot of things that we can thank TOWIE for including Bobby Norris, Gemma Collins and Joey Essex.

Some, more questionable, things that have hailed from the show that we’d rather forget are the word ‘reem’, Joey Essex’s attempt at a music career and the invention of the Vajazzle.

The lavish lives of the people of Brentwood have been airing on our screens for years now and 2019 brought us the 25th series of TOWIE.

For true TOWIE fans, the good old days of having the show on twice a week are over. And the countdown is on for when the next series is due to come out. So, when is the TOWIE season 26 start date?

Has TOWIE finished for 2019?

The final episode of The Only Way Is Essex series 25 airs Sunday, November 10th 2019.

Episode 11 of the season sees Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims celebrate at their joint birthday party.

But it wouldn’t be TOWIE if there wasn’t a rift or two throughout the series and Amber Turner decides to decline the invite meaning that boyfriend Dan is left with an awkward decision to make.

When is the TOWIE season 26 start date?

The Only Way is Essex usually airs two seasons a year.

Normally, the first series of the year starts in March and the second starts in September.

So, going off previous series, we can expect season 26 of TOWIE to kick off from March 2020.

However, it’s unconfirmed when season 26 will officially air.

Who will be in the TOWIE cast in 2020?

It’s currently unknown who the TOWIE cast will be made up of in the 2020 series.

We can assume that the regular cast members including Diags, Dan Edgar, Amber Turner and Pete Wicks will all return.

It’s unlikely that there’ll be any huge departures as TOWIE viewers are just getting used to the new cast as a load of newbies were introduced in series 23.

Perhaps some old OG’s might make some appearances on the show, much like they have in series 25, such as Gemma Collins and Charlie Sims.

