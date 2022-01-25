









The Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer has been the talk across social media since it was released by Bravo.

Launched as a spin-off show for The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills, Vanderpump Rules has been airing for nine seasons. The Bravo show revolves around Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at SUR Lounge, TomTom, and PUMP.

With the 2022 reunion around the corner, Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know just ahead of time…

When is the Vanderpump Rules reunion 2022?

The Vanderpump Rules reunion 2022 was filmed on the 3rd of December 2021, however viewers will have to wait until the 25th and 26th of January 2022 to watch part one and two of the reunions.

Viewers have been patiently waiting since they saw the juicy trailer, which showed Raquel and James discussing their breakup, and Lala bringing up the cheating allegations.

just watched the final episode of vanderpump rules this season went by so fast to me lol i have so many opinions i'm excited for the reunion to air — noelle (@trvthvntold) January 19, 2022

Who will be attending the reunion?

Most of the time during reunion specials, viewers have no clue who is going to show up, or who is going to hide away from the cameras. But don’t worry, Reality Titbit have found out who will be attending…

As always, the reunion will be hosted by Andy Cohen, who will be questioning the cast members and getting them to spill the latest drama.

There will be a mixture of cast members attending in person, and virtually. Lisa Vanderpump, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix will be on the set in person. Leaving Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz attending virtually.

Omg why am I tearing up at this vanderpump rules reunion trailer! This about to be crazy — Janeaka Janae (@boxer_dropper) January 20, 2022

Vanderpump Rules: What to expect from the reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion 2022 is bringing all the drama. At the time of filming, Lisa Vanderpump summed up the reunion by tweeting: “It was a hell of a day”, which pretty much sums up what we should expect…

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana Madix noted that the reunion was much more intense than she thought it would be, and “wasn’t what I expected going into it”. Andy also commented on the reunion, suggesting that new information was brought to the cast members attention…

