When was Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 filmed? ABC show explored











ABC brings a shiny new edition of Wheel of Fortune to screens in 2021. Featuring lots of familiar faces rather than members of the US public, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune sees famous people win themselves cash for charity.

Over 7,000 episodes of Wheel of Fortune have aired since it first launched back in 1975 and today, the show is a fan favourite all over the world. Let’s take a look at when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 was filmed.

Screenshot: Pat Unveils a Big Bonus for Charity – ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 premiered on Sunday, September 26th at 8/7c on ABC.

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981 alongside Vanna White who has also hosted the show since 1982.

The Celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune launched recently in 2020. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about why it took so long for a celebrity special of WoF to come out, Pat Sajak said: “We’ve been on a very long time, and I don’t know how much Wheel is too much, but you don’t want to water the product down too much. And this seemed like the time to do it because of what’s going on in the world.“

Read More: How does Wheel of Fortune make money? Prizes explored

When was Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 filmed?

As per Entertainment Tonight, some episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune were filmed back in December 2020. But, this is most likely season 1 of the show as they featured Chris Harrison.

Season 1 of the star-studded show was filmed in the winter of 2020 and aired in January 2021.

Therefore, because season 2 launched in September 2021, we could assume that filming for the show began in July or August 2021.

The filming for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was carried out under strict Covid-19 regulations. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pat Sajak said: “…you’ve got people running around in masks and hazmat outfits, and human contact isn’t there, and there’s no audience, so it’s a different atmosphere.“

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 cast

The long-running game show is set to feature all kinds of familiar faces including Jason Alexander, Michael Mizanin and Cheryl Burke in season 2 episode 1.

Throughout the rest of the season, viewers can expect to see Andy Richter, Vanilla Ice, Caroline Rhea, Donny Osmond, Laverne Cox, Jeff Garlin, Amber Riley, Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess, Lacey Chabert, Tori Spelling and many more celebs.

Tune in on Sunday nights to see which celebrities win huge cash prizes.

See Also: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s net worth, wife and family

WATCH CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AT 8/7c ON ABC.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK