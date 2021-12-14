When was Walk The Line 2021 filmed?











Walk The Line is a new show on ITV, but when did they begin filming?

Since the confirmation that The X Factor won’t be returning in the near future, a new singing competition was needed for ITV. Simon Cowell has launched a brand new show – Walk The Line.

The winning contestant will take home £500,000, but it’s not as easy as it seems. There will be a winner chosen each episode, who can choose to either walk away with a huge sum of money from £10,000, or stay in the competition. Reality Titbit have found out more on the show, such as when Walk The Line was filmed, and viewers thoughts on the show.

When was Walk The Line filmed?

The brand new ITV show began filming on Saturday the 4th of December – a week before the first episode aired.

The show will only air for six episodes, and the final is on Friday the 17th of December. As the show isn’t live and the votes are from the audience, it is pre recorded and they have already finished the filming for the series.

Who are the Walk The Line judges?

There are four judges on Walk The Line UK who will be helping the contestants decide their fate. These judges are Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David. Maya Jama will also be featuring on the show as the host.

It was no surprise to see musicians Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon and Craig David on the panel, but many viewers were left confused seeing actress and comedian Dawn French judging the show. One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I love Dawn French but why is she a judge on a music/singing show?”.

Viewers thoughts on Walk The Line

The show has received both a lot of love, and some criticism so far. Some viewers are loving the performances, and others don’t understand how the show works.

One Twitter user doesn’t understand why contestants would leave the competition, they wrote: ““Do you want to take the money or walk the line” Um your auto offered the bigger amount in next episode without even winning, so who’s gonna say no?”.

However, another wrote: “What a breath of FRESH AIR #WalkTheLine is. Couldn’t have picked better judges”.

Why don’t people get the #WalkTheLine format? Lol 😆 I’m — Paulamoo2 ⫩💚OT10 (@Paulamoo2) December 14, 2021

