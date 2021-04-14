Where are 16 and Pregnant moms now? Meet the MTV stars on IG - Farrah, Kristina and co!











Anyone wondering where the 16 and Pregnant moms are now needn’t wonder any more as we take a look at the cast members of the show from over the years!

Launching in 2009 on MTV, 16 and Pregnant gave viewers a glimpse of what life is like for young parents in the USA. Now that the show has been airing for over 10 years, viewers are asking where the cast are today and whether the show’s couples are still together in 2021.

Combining the pressures of school and often surprise arrivals of their newborn children, the cast members of 16 and Pregnant have a whole lot on their plates each season.

From passing exams to throwing baby showers, there’s never a dull moment on the MTV show.

Where are 16 and Pregnant moms now?

The OG’s of 16 and Pregnant include the likes of Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookout.

Farrah is now something of a social media superstar with 2.5m followers on Instagram (@farrahabraham). Her daughter, Sophia, also has her own IG account with over 620k followers (@sophialabraham). Farrah went on to appear on Teen Mom, Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach.

Maci Bookout also appeared on the first season of 16 and Pregnant and went on to star in Teen Mom. Today she has three children and can be found on IG @macideshanebookout with over 4m followers.

Season 1 stars Ebony Jackson and Whitney Purvis are also on Instagram as @mami_eby and @nurvispurvis_.

Season 2 took a look at Kayla Jordan who can be found on Instagram @kla_jones13. Kayla has three children as of 2018 and is married to hubby Dakota Jones.

The season also featured Markai Durham who had a tough time on the show. Today, Markai has three children and viewers can stay up-to-date with her @foxiebrown813.

Chelsea Houska (now DeBoer) was also a season 2 star. She’s on Ig @chelseahouska with 6.2m followers. She and husband Cole have their own business and share four children.

16 and Pregnant moms from seasons 3-5

Season 3 featured Jamie McKay, Jennifer Del Rio, Christina Cook, Jordan Cashmyer and more! Jordan looked to be in a relationship in 2018 but the 16 and Pregnant star hasn’t posted to IG since then (@jordancashmyer).

In 16 and Pregnant season 4 viewers got to know Kristina Head, Jordan Zeplin and MacKenzie McKee. Jordan Zeplin is on IG with around 6.6k followers and writes that she’s a 25-year-old single mother of three children (@jordan_zeplin).

Viewers can catch up with season 5 star Summer Rewis on Instagram @summerr15. She now has five children in 2021 and is married.

Which 16 and Pregnant couples are still together?

Many of the 16 and Pregnant stars endured some difficult times on the show and in the years following. Some of the cast members married and are still with their children’s fathers. However, some relationships didn’t work out.

Season 5’s Autumn Crittendon is no longer with Dustin Franklin, her child’s father. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, she got married in 2017. However, it doesn’t look as though the MTV star is on Instagram to see where she’s at in 2021.

Kristina Head from season 4 describes herself as a “wife and momma” on IG and by the looks of things she’s married today. However, Kristina had her fair share of heartbreak as her first husband passed away. Today, viewers can catch up with her on IG @head.km12.

Some stars of the show have had successful relationships including 16 and Pregnant OG Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv). She and husband Tyler have been together since 2015 and share two daughters.

