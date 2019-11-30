Where are V5 from? X Factor: Celebrity group hails from all over Latin America!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The X Factor is back in 2019 with a brand new spin-off series – X Factor: Celebrity!

A variety of our favourite celebrities swapped their day jobs for the big stage however, only four acts made it through to the final. V5, Max and Harvey, Jenny Ryan and Megan McKenna all made it to the last stage of the show.

Two groups made it to the grand finale with twin duo Max and Harvey and V5 both Simon Cowell’s acts. V5 had only been together for seven days before they first performed together on the X Factor: Celebrity but they managed to style it out.

So, where are the members of V5 from? Let’s take a look at the X Factor: Celebrity group.

The X Factor: Where are V5 from?

V5 is a girl band created on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. The first-ever series of the spin-off show kicked off from Saturday, October 12th on ITV.

The band is made up of Wendii Sarmiento, Alondra Martinez, Laura Buitrago, Renata Vaca and Sofia Oliviera.

The girls were cast from all over Latin America, with their claim to fame being that they’re all social media stars.

Laura Buitrago

Laura Buitrago hails from Colombia and has around 140,000 followers on Instagram (@laurambuitrago).

The X Factor: Celebrity star’s Insta is pretty much filled with covers of everyone’s favourite songs including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallows’.

Wendii Sarmiento

Wendy Sarmiento, or Wendii as she’s known, is 18 years old and comes from Cuba.

You can follow Wendii on Instagram @wendii where she has around 66,000 followers.

Alondra Martinez

The next member of the group is Alondra Martinez.

Alondra has around 83,000 followers on Instagram. And you can follow her too @itsalondramartinez.

She lists the Puerto Rican, Dominican Republic and US Outlying Islands flags in her Insta bio.

Renata Vaca

Taking things up a notch in the Insta following department is Renata Vaca. She has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

You can follow the singer and actress who hails from Mexico @dimecow.

Sofia Oliviera

Saving the most-followed until last, V5’s Sofia Oliviera has over 2.3 million on Instagram!

The Brazilian singer rakes in the highest number of followers among her girl band besties. You can also follow Sofia @sofia.

