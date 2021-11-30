Where did the I'm a Celebrity contestants stay when they were evacuated?











I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! was cancelled for the first time in 19 years after Storm Arwen hit the UK.

The past week has been eventful for the I’m a Celebrity crew, and Storm Arwen made it a whole lot worse. The celebrities were allowed to leave the castle after the damage caused, but where did they stay?

Reality Titbit have found out where ITV moved the contestants to, and when the show will be returning as normal!

Where did the I’m a Celebrity contestants stay?

Last weekend, I’m a Celebrity contestants had to be removed from the castle for their own safety due to Storm Arwen. Their exact location is unknown, but it has been revealed where they have been moved to.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Richard Madeley said that he has heard that the celebrities had been moved to where they quarantined before entering the castle. He said that these were comfortable places to live, so he thinks this may “play havoc with their psychology”.

The celebrities have prepared themselves to be in the castle, and are now getting a taste of normal life again. It’s been said that they will be offered real beds, hot water, and more food than just rice and beans. So, it will be interesting to see how they cope with returning to the castle once again.

The castle was damaged during Strom Arwen

Storm Arwen hit the UK last Friday, and has caused damage in many places. One of these places being the Gwrych Castle.

ITV announced that the castle had “significant damage”. However, it wasn’t only the damage caused that meant the show couldn’t air over the weekend, the team were also having major technical difficulties due to the weather.

This topped off a very eventful first week in the Welsh castle. Which started with Richard having to leave, Naughty Boy and Arlene threatening to leave, and ITV removing an intruder after they broke into the set.

When will the celebrities return to the castle?

Luckily, Ant and Dec have announced that the show will be returning tonight at 9pm. They said “everybody’s been working really hard and they’ve got us back in the castle”.

The show will be back to normal, and will have a live vote for a trial. They will also be showing all the footage filmed from Friday night and over the weekend during tonight’s episode.

Viewers were concerned that the show would have to be cancelled all together due to the damage from the storm, so they couldn’t be happier it’s back!

