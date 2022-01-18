Where do Loren and Alexei live in Florida?











Loren and Alexei shared their long-distance journey together on 90 Day Fiancé, and they now finally have a show of their own!

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days is a brand new series on TLC revolving around the lives of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik. Viewers will get an insight into the pairs lives since 90 Day Fiancé, and their new lives as parents to two children under two.

Where do Loren and Alexei live?

According to Loren’s Facebook account, her and Alexei live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The pair live here with their two children, Shai Josef Brovarnik and Asher Noah Brovarnik.

Loren has always lived in Florida as she was born in Parkland, which is around 45 minutes from where she currently lives.

After their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, and when Alexei was granted the K-1 visa, he moved from Israel to Florida to be with Loren. Before they moved into a home of their own, they lived with Loren’s parents for eight months.

Loren and Alexei’s journey

Loren and Alexei certainly haven’t had a smooth sailing relationship. However, living close to 6,000 miles away from each other, it was never going to be easy.

The pair met whilst Loren was visiting Israel on a Birthright trip. Alexei was the medic for their group, and it was love at first sight for Loren.

Before they lived in the same town Loren would travel to Israel see Alexei, arriving on a Thursday and leaving on the Monday, and then dropping off her bags and going straight back to work. This is what sold the couple to 90 Day Fiancé, as their genuine connection showed through their sacrifices.

Catch up with Loren and Alexei on Instagram

Viewers of the show can catch up with the pair on social media. They both have a huge following on Instagram, as Loren has 1.3 million followers, and Alexei has 799k.

They use their accounts to update fans on all the latest on the Brovarnik’s, and share the cutest family pics. On the 12 of September, Loren and Alexei introduced followers to their baby boy Asher.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé star’s shared a lot of love on the post. One user commented: “Congratulations! You are my favorite couple on 90 day fiancé! Such a cute couple and adorable family”.

