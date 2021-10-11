Where do the Baeumlers from Renovation Inc live?











For any lovers of DIY, renovation projects and house flipping, HGTV is the channel for you. From Fixer Upper to Love It or List It, Selling the Big Easy, and Home Town there is no end of shows to sink your teeth into on HGTV.

Renovation team and married couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are the focus of shows Renovation Inc and Renovation Island on HGTV. They fix up properties all over, but let’s take a look at where the Baeumlers live.

Scrrenshot: Fun Moments with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler on Set | Bryan Inc

HGTV’s Renovation Inc in 2021

HGTV show Renovation Inc is back in 2021. However, the episodes have already aired in Canada.

As reported by Cheat Sheet in 2021: “Bryan first appeared on HGTV Canada in 2007, when his show Disaster DIY premiered. Later, he and his family went on to star in House of Bryan, Leave it to Bryan, and Bryan Inc. Right now, HGTV is rebroadcasting old episodes of House of Bryan under the name Renovation Inc.“

Fans are still awaiting an official air date for Renovation Inc season 4, however, Bryan confirmed that season 4 has been filmed.

Read More: Renovation Island Bryan Baeumler’s net worth explored

We’re filming season 4 currently 🙂 — Bryan Baeumler (@Bryan_Baeumler) July 26, 2021

Who are the Baeumlers?

The Baeumlers are the family at the centre of HGTV’s Renovation Inc and Renovation Island.

Forty-seven-year-old Bryan Baeumler is a Canadian TV host and a construction business owner. Sarah, 43, is also a host on the TV show and formerly worked as a cocktail waitress and is a professionally trained dancer in classical ballet.

Together, the Baeumlers have a combined net worth of $20m.

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Where do the Baeumlers live?

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler renovate houses and hotels all over the world, but the couple comes from Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

In their latest hotel venture, the couple moved from their Canadian home to San Andros Island in the Bahamas to renovate a rundown resort.

Sarah, Bryan and their four children, Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln and Josephine, all live in a villa while renovating in the Bahamas.

As per online sources, “they had to sell their home in Oakville so that they had the funds to start work on the new, meaning moving their belongings–and themselves–up to the new place.“

See Also: How much did HGTV pay for Renovation Island?

WATCH RENOVATION INC AT 8 PM ON HGTV ON SUNDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK