Home » HGTV, News, USA TV, What's On?

Where do the Baeumlers from Renovation Inc live?

October 11, 2021
Helen Williams

For any lovers of DIY, renovation projects and house flipping, HGTV is the channel for you. From Fixer Upper to Love It or List ItSelling the Big Easy, and Home Town there is no end of shows to sink your teeth into on HGTV.

Renovation team and married couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are the focus of shows Renovation Inc and Renovation Island on HGTV. They fix up properties all over, but let’s take a look at where the Baeumlers live.

Scrrenshot: Fun Moments with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler on Set | Bryan Inc

HGTV’s Renovation Inc in 2021

HGTV show Renovation Inc is back in 2021. However, the episodes have already aired in Canada.

As reported by Cheat Sheet in 2021: “Bryan first appeared on HGTV Canada in 2007, when his show Disaster DIY premiered. Later, he and his family went on to star in House of Bryan, Leave it to Bryan, and Bryan Inc. Right now, HGTV is rebroadcasting old episodes of House of Bryan under the name Renovation Inc.

Fans are still awaiting an official air date for Renovation Inc season 4, however, Bryan confirmed that season 4 has been filmed.

  • Read More: Renovation Island Bryan Baeumler’s net worth explored

Who are the Baeumlers?

The Baeumlers are the family at the centre of HGTV’s Renovation Inc and Renovation Island.

Forty-seven-year-old Bryan Baeumler is a Canadian TV host and a construction business owner. Sarah, 43, is also a host on the TV show and formerly worked as a cocktail waitress and is a professionally trained dancer in classical ballet.

Together, the Baeumlers have a combined net worth of $20m.

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV

BridTV
3993
Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV
839711
839711
center
22403

Where do the Baeumlers live?

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler renovate houses and hotels all over the world, but the couple comes from Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

In their latest hotel venture, the couple moved from their Canadian home to San Andros Island in the Bahamas to renovate a rundown resort.

Sarah, Bryan and their four children, Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln and Josephine, all live in a villa while renovating in the Bahamas.

As per online sources, “they had to sell their home in Oakville so that they had the funds to start work on the new, meaning moving their belongings–and themselves–up to the new place.

  • See Also: How much did HGTV pay for Renovation Island?

WATCH RENOVATION INC AT 8 PM ON HGTV ON SUNDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

Related Posts