Where does Amy Slaton live now and is she expecting her second child?











The time has finally come for Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman to move out of their duplex.

It’s been a long journey for the Slaton sisters, and one has made a lot of progress since the beginning of 1000 lb Sisters than the other. After losing over 150 lbs and welcoming baby Gage into the world, the next step for Amy was to move to a bigger family home.

Reality Titbit have explored where Amy’s new house is, how well Tammy has dealt with the news, and her recent pregnancy announcement…

Where does Amy Slaton live now?

Before the big move, both Amy and Tammy lived in Dixon, Kentucky. Although she hasn’t revealed the exact location of her new house, we can take some hints from the TLC show…

During a conversation with her sister at her home, she says she’s loving how “quiet and peaceful” her new house is. Amy also had her family over for a gathering, which suggests that she is still living in Kentucky as her family (including Tammy) travelled to her by car.

According to viewers of the show her new home has four bedrooms, which is a big upgrade from her previous house. Amy seems very content and happy, but there’s still one thing on her mind.

1000 lb Sisters: Tammy’s reaction to Amy’s move

Usually, moving house would be the most exciting time in your life. However, this isn’t the case for Amy, as since her huge weight loss she’s had to take care of Tammy more than ever.

When Amy told her sister she was moving, Tammy couldn’t have seemed less excited if she tried. Since then, she has gone off the rails and began drinking and smoking, which has made Amy even more concerned for her health.

During last nights episode, Amy said:

“Tammy hasn’t really reached out to me since I moved, she only calls me when she needs something so I don’t know how she’s doing right now. I hope she’s doing better but I ain’t holding my breath”

The Slaton sisters who were once as close as ever, are now drifting apart due to Tammy’s behavior and viewers are not happy about it. One viewer said: “Tammy is the prime example of how your own family won’t acknowledge your progress and success. Didn’t even congratulate Amy on becoming a homeowner”.

Amy Slaton is pregnant with her second child!

It now makes sense why Amy was looking for an upgrade on her previous home. On the 3rd of January, the TLC star announced on her Instagram that she is pregnant.

She captioned her post: “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022. I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”. Since her announcement, she has kept fans up to date with how her baby is growing.

Fans of the show couldn’t be happier for Amy. One viewer commented: “Congrats Amy that’s wonderful you are able to have another. You can tell how much you love being a mum”.

