Where does Harry Redknapp live? Value of his Sandbanks Summer house explained!

Harry Redknapp is a football legend. And if he didn’t have enough fans prior to appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, he’s certainly got a shedload now.

Harry was crowned King of the Jungle and now he’s something of a national treasure. He and his wife, Sandra, melted viewers’ hearts and now the pair are back on our screens in 2020.

The former football manager and player is set to showcase his home in ITV show Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer. So, where does Harry Redknapp live? Let’s take a look at his gaff…

Where does Harry Redknapp live?

Born in Poplar, East London. Harry’s hometown is worlds away from where he lives now. Today he resides in one of the most expensive places to live in the world – Sandbanks, Poole.

The 72-year-old gives viewers a glimpse into his life and Dorset home in Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer. The ITV show kicks off at 8 pm on Wednesday, February 19th.

Sandbanks is geographically known as a ‘small peninsula’ or ‘spit’ – basically a piece of land that juts out into the sea – meaning that anyone that lives there is bound to be surrounded by stunning sea views.

By the looks of Harry’s wife’s Instagram page, the pair are very much settled residents of the area with Sandra popping out to Westbourne, Poole for a coffee. Tagging ‘Coffee Saloon Westbourne’, Sandra writes “The best coffee in town!”. The couple has lived in the area for over 20 years in 2020.

How much is the Sandbanks house worth?

Harry lives in a secluded spot with his wife, Sandra, and their two bulldogs, Barney and Lou Lou.

According to OK! Magazine, Harry bought the house in 2015 for £3.5million.

The strip 13 of houses in which Harry’s is located, rack up to a total worth of over £90million.

The two-story house features a swimming pool, floor to ceiling windows, stunning modern decor, a sun terrace, a state of the art kitchen, a lift and panoramic views of the stunning Poole coastline.

Harry Redknapp: Net Worth

Of course, at 72, Harry has spent some years racking up his net worth in order to live a lavish lifestyle in Sandbanks.

Various reports from The Express, Goal.com and Celebrity Net Worth place his net worth at £14million.

Harry has worked as a football player, manager and pundit in his time starting work at 15 years old. In 2018 he appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for which his fee was £500,000 – before he was even crowned King of the Jungle. So, with the TV ventures that have come after the show, Harry’s net worth is sure to increase. He also has 1.2million followers on Instagram which is sure to bring in some extra cash.

WATCH HARRY REDKNAPP’S SANDBANKS SUMMER ON ITV AT 8 PM FROM WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH 2020.