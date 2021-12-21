









Hilary Farr’s new show is currently airing on HGTV, but where does the television host live, and how far away is this from where she’s been filming?

Tough Love with Hilary Farr premiered last night, and viewers are loving the show so far. Although we see a lot of Farr on the show, there’s some parts of her life she doesn’t reveal.

Reality Titbit have explored where Hilary is from and where she lives now, along with a recently revealed health scare.

HGTV: How old is Hilary Farr on Love it or List it?

Where does Hilary Farr live?

Hilary Farr lives in Los Angeles. The HGTV star was born in Ontario, Canada, however grew up in London, England.

Along with her home in L.A., Hilary also owns a two-story cottage in Deer Park, Ontario. In her cottage, art plays a huge part in her decor, as she has lots of paintings and sculptures throughout her home.

Her new show, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, is filmed in the neighborhoods of Philadelphia. This is a far distance from her home in L.A., as it’s over 2,700 miles away. Rose Bridge Farm was also used as a filming site for the show.

Hilary recently opened up about her health scare

Last week, Hilary Farr opened up about a health scare that she faced seven years ago. She revealed to People that she was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2014, and after a lumpectomy, she was signed off and told ‘You’re done. You’re fine. Off you go,’.

Then two months later, Hilary found out that she was supposed to receive radiation as part of her treatment, however her medical oncologist had previously said this was not necessary.

In 2015, the HGTV star underwent a 28-day-course of radiation, and seven months later she had to have another lumpectomy. Hilary shared her story with People to help raise awareness to other women of this issue.

LOVE IT OR LIST IT: Who is Hilary Farr? Meet the co-host

Hilary Farr on Instagram

It’s no surprise that Hilary is a popular user on social media. She currently has 240k followers and 2,890 posts on her Instagram.

She uses her platform to promote her latest shows, whilst also updating fans on the latest in her life. Last week, Farr shared a behind the scenes photo of the crew filming for Tough Love With Hilary Farr.

Hilary recently rescued a dog from India called Suki, which she finally brought home on the 4th of November. She explained in an Instagram post that Suki was “Abandoned on the streets of Amritsar with a wound on the back of her neck, crawling with maggots, no fur and barely alive”.

WATCH TOUGH LOVE WITH HILARY FARR ON HGTV ON MONDAYS AT 9 PM ET

