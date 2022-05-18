Jeremy Roloff is a NY Times bestseller and hosts a popular podcast













Little People Big World has been documenting the lives of the Roloff family since 2006. The TLC show is focused around Amy and Matt Roloff and their children. However, the show and its cast have seen many changes over the years. Amy and Matt divorced in 2016 and they both have new partners.

Their son, Jeremy, is no longer a Little People Big World cast member but he and his wife, Audrey, have carved out success in other areas including the podcast world. So, where does Jeremy Roloff work? Let’s find out more about the former reality star in 2022.

Carpool Karaoke | Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ BridTV 10013 Carpool Karaoke | Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CEzt9UYHZeM/hqdefault.jpg 1013504 1013504 center 22403

Where does Jeremy Roloff work?

According to Jeremy Roloff’s LinkedIn page, he’s been the president of The Roloff Company for the past two years.

Previous to his current job role, Jeremy’s work has been very much photography-related. He worked for wedding companies for the majority of his career.

Jeremy has a degree in photography and he also studied mechanical engineering at college.

OMG: Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff’s net worth explored

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff now

Nowadays, it appears that Jeremy is involved in more than one business venture.

He writes on Instagram that he’s a New York Times Bestselling author. He and his wife, Audrey, released a book, A Love Letter Life, in 2019.

Jeremy’s parents’ marriage may not have worked out, but he and Audrey are all about creating lasting relationships, marriages and more.

Screenshot: Jeremy And Audrey’s Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now! | Little People, Big World

The two run a successful podcast

While Little People Big World is still running on TLC, Audrey and Jeremy are busy hosting their very own successful podcast which continues along their theme of creating healthy marriages and relationships.

The podcast, Beating50Percent, has millions of listeners and downloads each month.

Jeremy and Audrey have two children in 2022, Bode and Ember, and judging by their IG pages, they look like a very happy family – @jeremyroloff.

Audrey has 1.5M followers on IG @audreyroloff and she writes in her bio that she’s the “Co-founder of The Marriage Journal” along with her husband.

NO WAY: Why did Little People stars Zach and Tori Roloff move to Washington?

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK