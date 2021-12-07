Where does The Family Chantel live and has Winter moved back home?











The Family Chantel season 3 is currently airing on TLC, but where do the family live?

90 Day Fiance was just the beginning for Chantel Everett, who later went on to launch her own reality TV show, The Family Chantel. The series follows both Chantel and Pedro’s families along their new life in America, and it’s not short of any drama.

Viewers have been wondering where the TLC show is filmed, and where the family live. Reality Titbit have found this out, and explored the latest drama with Winter and Jah.

Where does The Family Chantel live?

When Pedro Jimeno came over to America to live with his wife Chantel Everett, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia. This is where The Family Chantel now live.

Their exact location of their homes in Atlanta is unknown to the public, and it’s probably for the best that this has been kept a secret from the public to avoid fans turning up at their homes.

Last month, fans of the show found out where River Everett had moved to and approached him outside his home. Just after this, River went live on Instagram to vent about the situation, as he wants this part of his life to be kept private.

Chantel Everett’s net worth explored

Due to her rise in fame from reality TV shows such as 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, it’s no surprise that Chantel Everett’s net worth is ever-growing. In 2021, her net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million.

Her high fortune isn’t clearly evident in her Instagram posts, as she doesn’t flaunt her money by wearing designer clothes and items. Chantel chooses to use her earnings on visiting new places, which you can see on her ‘travel’ highlight on Instagram.

Winter and Jah’s recent split

Jah wasn’t very liked by The Family Chantel viewers, as many thought that he was trying to put his beliefs onto Winter which she didn’t fully understand. They also weren’t happy with the way he proposed to her – in an escape room.

The pair have recently split after having an explosive argument. Winter revealed that he wasn’t speaking to her in a way that she deserved, and after their fight Jah asked Winter to leave. She has since moved back home.

Fans of the show were happy to learn about the split, as they believe she deserves better. However, they felt bad for Winter as she had formed a close bond with Jah’s daughter.

Damn I cannot with winter being heartbroken over jah’s daughter 💔 it’s breaking my heart #thefamilychantel — Joan Applejack (@ScrappyDoes) December 7, 2021

