Sam and Billie Faiers have enjoyed flourishing careers ever since the pair of Essex sisters first starred in ITV’s premium reality soap, The Only Way is Essex.

Back in 2010, a peroxide blonde Sam entered the world of Essex glitz and glamour by signing up to TOWIE for season 11, with her sis joining the fun for the following series.

However, Sam moved away from the minor squabbles associated with reality TV and stepped into parenthood she and long-term boyfriend Paul Knightley welcomed their first child into the world in 2015.

And out of adorable little Paul junior came Sam’s very own series, The Mummy Diaries. From part-time appearances to the star of her own show, Sam’s profile in the UK has skyrocketed and a healthy boost to her net worth has seen the 29-year-old set up shop with a new gaff in Surrey.

Here’s everything we know about Sam’s new house in Surrey.

Where has Sam Faiers moved to in Surrey?

Sam, boyfriend Paul Knightley and their two children (Paul and Rosie) moved into their new house just before the Coronavirus lockdown at the very end of March 2020.

Previously, the pair lived in Hertfordshire, but made the 40-mile move to Surrey, just outside of Greater London and neighbouring Kent. Sam hasn’t lived directly in Essex since 2017 while sister Billie recently bought a new property in Essex with husband Greg Shepherd.

Telling her fans about her move on Instagram. Sam said:

We moved a few days ago before the lockdown. Goodbye Hertfordshire, onto our next adventure and a new chapter in our lives …

The property was listed on Right Move and is worth a staggering £2.25 million.

Inside Sam Faiers’ new Surrey pad

According to Daily Mail, Sam and Paul are only renting their new pad… and at a hefty cost of £7,000 per month!

Nevertheless, the new pad is kitted out with five bedrooms, five en-suite bathrooms with a large modern kitchen and garden, which should set the couple up nicely should Sam be granted her wish for more children.

Sam has been showing off the new house on social media, with several TikTok videos highlighting their huge kitchen

The master bathroom has a luxury walk-in shower and freestanding bath, which will give Sam the relaxation and downtime she needs between running a hectic household

Sam also shared an adorable picture of her children on Instagram, with Rosie’s standing proudly in her room next to a Victorian dolls house and Beauty and the Beast cabinet.

How to watch Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries

Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries season 7 finished on Wednesday, April 8th.

The good news is that a new series of The Mummy Diaries has already been commissioned, meaning season 8 will air in 2021, with Sam and Billie both settled into their new homes.