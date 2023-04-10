American Idol season 21 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze has been wowing fans with her singing prowess and we are taking a look at where she’s from as well as more details about the star.

Nutsa has quickly managed to build her own fan base this season of American Idol. While many are watching her sing for the first time, she is no stranger to television fame.

The 25-year-old has already starred in other reality shows. She previously competed on The Voice Turkey and X-Factor Georgia among other shows.

Where is American Idol’s Nutsa Buzaladze from?

Nutsa hails from Tbilisi, Georgia, hence the American Idol star’s nationality is Georgian. For those wondering where Georgia’s located. It is a small country situated at the intersection of Europe and Asia. It is surrounded by Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey.

The city of Tbilisi is the capital of Georgia.

In her audition, the 25-year-old singer revealed that although she hails from Georgia, she flew in to participate in American Idol from Dubai.

“I flew 17 hours from Dubai but it was totally worth it. I cannot believe I’m here,” she said during her audition.

A look at her other television stints

In 2015 Nutsa participated in Turkey’s rendition of The Voice. After giving an energetic performance of Lady Marmalade she joined the team of Belgian and Turkish singer Hadise.

Two years later she joined Eurovision Song Contest and landed the second spot.

TVShowcase.com notes she also won the international artist award in an Albanian singing competition, Kënga Magjike. Nutsa also tried her luck in Georgia’s version of Dancing With The Stars but sustained a leg injury during the competition.

In 2019 the talented artist also released her own EP entitled Nutsa22. Some of the tracks in the album are In My Dreams, Forever Mine, Beautiful Lies, and White Horses Run.

Meet Nutsa on Instagram

At the time of writing this, the singer has 375K followers on Instagram. She is a star and influencer in her own right and has built a dedicated fan base.

Most of her recent posts on the platform are related to her ongoing American Idol stint. However, she is also working on her original songs. On March 17, the star released her latest single Alive.

Moreover, her Instagram also gives fans a sneak peek into her glamour-filled life and love for fashion.