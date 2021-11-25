Where is Big T from MTV's The Challenge from and what's her accent?











It’s official – MTV’s The Challenge is back in 2021 with a brand new series. The show is onto its 37th season – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. CT, Nany and many more familiar faces have appeared alongside Big T on The Challenge.

So, let’s find out more about larger than life character Big T, where is she from and what’s her accent all about?

Meet Big T

Big T was born Tula Fazackerley on January 10th, 1992.

The 29-year-old made her reality TV debut when she appeared on Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands 2019.

Since then, Big T has appeared on War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents and now Spies, Lies & Allies. She’s had one win and four losses on The Challenge to date.

Where is Big T from?

Big T was born in Malawi and raised in London.

Big T is regarded as a Veteran on The Challenge in 2021 and her bio states that one of her goals for this season includes representing her birth country of Malawi: “Big T’s massive heart is set on winning money to help provide blankets and medical care for Malawians.“

Throwback photos on Big T’s Instagram page see her tagged in Battersea and other areas of London such as Marylebone. She wrote in 2017: “TB to when I was a young bean at uni. 21! This is where my obsession with wigs began. Once these braids chopped off, it was a different wig a week. I’m currently making a wig based on this look for a client! Gimme 48 hours boo“.

Big T’s accent explored

Big T hails from The Big Smoke – AKA London. And her accent is certainly more in-line with than of the Queen’s than Danny Dyer’s.

Her first post to IG, back in 2017, sees her tagged at a cafe in Chelsea so we can assume that Big T’s accent could be to do with growing up in this sort of area of London.

She also posted videos of herself walking along Oxford Street holding a Louis Vuitton bag, so it’s likely that Big T has a wealthy background.

