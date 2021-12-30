Where is Bob Barker in 2021, who is the host of The Price Is Right now?











The Price Is Right is a US gameshow recognised all over the world. The show has been running since 1972 and contestants play various games in a bid to win prizes including cash and cars.

It’s the longest-running daytime game show in USA TV history and over the years, the show has seen many different TV presenters host the show including Bob Barker. So, where is Bob Barker in 2021 and who is hosting The Price Is Right now?

Queer Eye | Season 6 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7512 Queer Eye | Season 6 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Yo2ohiqF4o/hqdefault.jpg 932369 932369 center 22403

Who is Bob Barker?

Bob Barker is a gameshow host who presented The Price Is Right from when it first began in 1972 until 2007.

Bob was born Robert William Barker on December 12th, 1923 making him 98 years old in 2021!

He was born in Washington but later moved to California. Before his TV career took of, Bob was in the military and he also worked in radio and had his own show, The Bob Barker Show. Bob is best known for presetning The Price Is Right and his last appearance on the show was in 2015 during an April Fool’s Day episode.

Read More: Who directs The Price is Right and how long has he worked for CBS?

Where is Bob Barker in 2021?

Bob Barker has had some health issues since his retirement. He suffered from skin cancer, multiple falls, back issues and more.

He hasn’t appeared on The Price Is Right for around seven years and it’s unlikely that he’ll make any more appearances on the CBS show.

In 2021, it’s likely that the former TV host is living a pretty relaxing life. He is vegetarian and credits hid diet and exercise for his long life. Speaking to USA Today, Bob said: “Eating meat means you have much greater chance of losing your mind! Keep your wits about you and live to a ripe old age.”

Who hosts The Price Is Right now?

Since Bob Barker’s departure, Drew Carey took over presenting duties on The Price Is Right.

Drew is 63 years old and hails from Ohio. Just like the host that came before him, Drew also served in the military before becoming a TV host.

He has over 62k followers on Instagram @drewfromtv and writes in his bio that he’s a “Prize Giver-Awayer“.

See Also: What is Drew Carey’s net worth and salary for The Price is Right?

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEEKDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK