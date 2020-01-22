Where is Callum from Love Island from? Twitter speculates his heritage

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The majority of the UK’s social schedules have been wiped clean in January 2020 to make way for the first-ever series of Winter Love Island.

The ITV2 dating show has been a hit since it first aired in 2015. Five years and six seasons later, Love Island is one of the most popular shows on TV.

The series six villa is located in Cape Town, South Africa. However, its residents hardly hail from anywhere as exotic.

Love Island 2020 contestant Callum Jones is one of the original Islanders looking bag himself a £50,000 prize and a potential romance! So, where is Callum from Love Island from?

Where is Callum from Love Island from?

Callum Jones hails from Manchester, UK.

His northern twang has certainly been picked up in the villa, with his day 1 partner Shaughna Phillips remarking that she’s “keeps talking northern” during her time on the show.

Although Callum, 23, has only mentioned that he’s Mancunian, it looks like Twitter wants to know more about the scaffolder’s heritage.

Viewers speculate on Twitter

Tonnes of Love Island 2020 viewers have taken to Twitter to chat about Callum’s ethnicity.

Some Twitter users wrote: “Why can’t I tell if Callum is mixed race or not”, “Guys is Callum mixed race?”

One Love Island viewer compared Callum to previous Love Island contestant Jack Fowler who was half English and half St Helenian: “Is Callum mixed race? he seems like he’d be like Jack Fowler and turn out to be 1/4 something. The tattoo patterns on his chest are koru patterns which are Maori (indigenous people of NZ) pure speculation though.”

Although they’re all throwing suggestions out there, it’s still unconfirmed whether Callum is mixed race or not.

Callum on Instagram

Callum can be found on Instagram under the handle @_callum_jones with over 260,000 followers.

He doesn’t look to post any information about his heritage onto Insta with his bio just reading “Manchester” accompanied by a Taurus symbol.

Callum rarely posts photos with his family, aside from a 2017 post celebrating his grandmother’s 102nd birthday! The Love Island star may well be mixed race, however, any details around his ethnicity are currently unknown.

