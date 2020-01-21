Where is Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 filmed? Does series 11 have a new location?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the screaming matches, sickening anxiety and red-faced celebrities as Ex on the Beach is back in 2020. Series 11 of the show is made up of 10 episodes and kicks off at 10 pm on MTV from Tuesday, January 21st 2020.

Stars of Love Island, TOWIE, Mob Wives, Made in Chelsea and more are set to reunite with their old flames and it’s safe to say things are about to go down!

Ex on the Beach fans have been without the show since 2018. So, after some time away from our screens, where is Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 filmed?

Where is Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 filmed?

Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 is filmed in sunny Marbella, Spain.

Previous series of the MTV show have been filmed in Tulum, Mexico, Bali, Indonesia, Crete, Greece, Koh Samui, Thailand and more!

The eight celebrities taking part in the 2020 show are shacking up in a beautiful terracotta-roofed villa. But while their surroundings might be serene, we can imagine things are likely to kick off a fair bit once the exes start arriving.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020: Cast

The Celebrity Ex on the Beach cast consists of:

Ashley McKenzie

Calum Best

Georgia Harrison

Joey Essex

Lateysha Grace

Lorena Medina

Marissa Jade

Michael Griffiths

Here are some of the exes set to join the show each episode:

Charlie Brake

David McIntosh

Ellie Brown

Lotan Carter

Miles Nazaire

Sophie Kasaei

Tiffany Pollard

What happens in episode 1?

Episode 1 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach airs on January 21st 2020.

We can expect to see Joey Essex falling head over heels and Michael Griffiths working out. As well as that, the girls attempt a serious amount of twerking, Calum Best gets a nice surprise and Lateysha Grace takes a liking to a Love Island bad boy. Night one even sees two of the celebrities sharing a bed!

