Where is Celebrity MasterChef 2021 filmed? London location revealed











Celebrity MasterChef is back in 2021 for a sixteenth series. Gregg Wallace and John Torode are prepped and ready to hand out some difficult challenges, make their judgements and cast their votes each episode.

The Celebrity version of the cooking competition first kicked off in 2006. Now, MasterChef is recognised the world over, as are steely critics Gregg and John.

Series 16 of the BBC show features a star-studded cast including Katie Price, Duncan James, Rita Simons and more! So, let’s take a look at where Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is filmed.

Screenshot: Masterchef series 16 episode 1 – BBC iPlayer

Where is Celebrity MasterChef 2021 filmed?

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is filmed at its usual location of 3 Mills Studios in East London.

The studios are described as having: “9 filming stages, 11 theatre rehearsal spaces and over 75,000 sq. ft. of filming space“.

As per the 3 Mills Studios website, the location has also been the backdrop for other shows including “Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Legend for Working Title Films, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, TV dramas The Great for Hulu and The Third Day for Sky Atlantic.”

MasterChef has been filmed at 3 Mills since 2014. Prior to the current London location, the BBC show was filmed at the Ram Brewery, City University’s Bastwick Street Halls of Residence and The Maidstone Studios in Kent.

What about the restaurant locations?

Each series of MasterChef sees the chefs in action at the 3 Mills Studios. However, as the episodes move on, the competition is held in some restaurant locations, too.

The 2021 restaurant locations are yet to be revealed. However, some previous London-based eateries featured on the show include the following:

Turkish restaurant Yeni

Modern European cuisine Allegra

French and Scandinavian cuisine Copper & Ink

Indian restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen

Mexican and Peruvian restaurant Leicester Square Kitchen

Italain restaurant Novikov

Peruvian cuisine Coya

French restaurant Plateau

Celebrity MasterChef: Who are the 2021 contestants?

A brand new line-up is here for Celebrity MasterChef 2021. The chefs include the following celebs:

Rita Simons

Katie Price

Duncan James

Bez

Kadeena Cox

Dion Dublin

Gavin Esler

Joe Swash

Johannes Radebe

Kem Cetinay

Megan McKenna

Melanie Sykes

Melissa Johns

Michelle Collins

Munya Chawawa

Nabil Abdulrashid

Patrick Grant

Will Kirk

Penny Lancaster

Su Pollard

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM AUGUST 9TH AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE.

