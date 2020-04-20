Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

The celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned to Channel 4 for its second instalment, with chief instructor Ant Middleton and his band of bad-ass military enforcers laying down the law for a group of celeb volunteers.

TV stars from the likes of Joey Essex to Anthea Turner have decided to put themselves through the ultimate physical and mental challenge by attempting to complete a punishing SAS-style training camp.

Although airing over several weeks on C4, the recruits are only on camp for two weeks. Nevertheless, it’s 14 days of brutal punishment from stabbing mental interrogations to never-ending assault courses.

Each series is filmed in a different location, with producers on the prowl for regions that are renown for their tough terrain and weather conditions, be it blistering heat or icy chills. Fans of the series might recognise this current celeb series’ location from SAS: Who Dares Wins series 6.

So where is Celebrity SAS series 2 filmed?

Season 2 of Celebrity SAS launches on Monday, April 20th.

It will air on Channel 4 at 9 pm.

Each new episode will air in the same timeslot for five weeks, which means the second series will conclude on Monday, May 18th.

Where is Celebrity SAS 2020 filmed?

Raasay, Scotland

The 2020 series of Celebrity SAS was filmed in Scotland. Specifically, the DS and recruits are based in a disused steading on the remote island of Raasay, located on the West Coast of Scotland

Dubbed the ‘spiritual home’ of the SAS, instructors Ant, Ollie, Foxy and Billy all completed parts of their military training in Scotland, which is the birthplace of David Stirling, the founder of the SAS. The team chose Scotland due to its rugged coastline, volatile weather and harsh landscapes, dropping the recruits and TV crew onto a remote Scottish island.

Previous series have set up camp in various spots across the globe, with the 2019 version forcing the contestants to survive two weeks in the Andes Mountains, Chile, where frostbite and altitude sickness were the recruits’ biggest foes.

In complete contrast, the 2018 series was filmed deep into Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, across an unforgiving dusty and humid terrain that stretched 2,500 km.

