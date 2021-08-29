Where is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins filmed? 2021 location revealed











“I know it’s going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done” Vicky Pattison is one of the celebrities taking part in this year’s Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins. The channel 4 show officially kicks off with episode 1 at 9 pm on Sunday, August 29th.

Ant Middleton and the rest of the DS are back to put the famous faces through their paces with some seriously gruelling SAS-style training. Naturally, viewers may wonder about the backdrop for all the action. So, here’s a look at where Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2021 is filmed.

Screenshot: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – Channel 4 Press

Where is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins filmed?

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins is filmed on the remote Scottish island of Raasay.

The Channel 4 show filmed its 2020 series on the island and now it’s back for a second time.

Previous series of SAS Who Dares Wins have been filmed all over the world but it appears that Scotland has everything that the show needs.

Speaking to Channel 4 in 2021, DS Melvyn Downes said: “Forget sunny days, you can always count on Scotland to give you all seasons in one day. And you can’t beat the excellent terrain, as it’s great for missions, which is why it worked so well for the series.“

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2021 cast

Ready to tackle the tasks of SAS Who Dares Wins this year are a bunch of brave celebrities including the following:

Kerry Katona

Ore Oduba

Wes Nelson

Ulrika Jonsson

Alexandra Burke

James Cracknell

Kieron Dyer

Saira Khan

Jake Quickenden

Aled Davies

Shanaze Reade

Vicky Pattison

Leaving behind the glitz and glamour of their celebrity lifestyles, the 12 famous faces will start their SAS training on August 29th. See a snippet of what’s to come on the Channel 4 show here.

Is Ant Middleton back on the show?

Yes, Ant Middleton will appear in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins in 2021.

Despite the former Special Forces soldier’s departure from the Channel 4 show earlier in the year, he’s back on our screens in August.

The reason for Ant’s appearance in the show is due to the fact that the show was filmed prior to him leaving as per iNews.

