Cooking competitions are pretty commonplace on telly these days. From MasterChef to Bake Off, we’ve seen it all. But in 2020, Channel 4 brings us a brand new cookery show set to blow viewers’ minds.

Any foodie show with Heston Blumenthal involved is sure to bring some zaniness to the table. And Crazy Delicious is certainly doing that. In Willy Wonka style the contestants have to forage for their food in and amongst an ‘edible set’.

So, where is Crazy Delicious filmed? Is the set really edible?

Where is Crazy Delicious filmed?

The Crazy Delicious series kicks off from Tuesday, January 21st 2020.

The Channel 4 show airs at 8 pm and sees Jayde Adams as presenter. Three food gods Heston Blumenthal, Niklas Ekstedt and Carla Hall also feature on the show.

Co-produced by Netflix, Crazy Delicious was filmed at London’s Elstree Studios.

Is the set really edible?

Yes! Not everything seen on the set is edible but the vast majority of the set was made up of fruit, vegetables and herb plants.

Chocolate soil, olive oil and maple syrup trees, a babbling brook of prosecco, plus unexpected edible ornaments and decorations were also included on the set.

The Crazy Delicious set was made up of 117 different types of edible fruit, veg and herbs planted on the stage.

The plants growing ranged from the humble herb to the mega exotic loquat and finger lime, some of the more exotic edibles plants on set were the Galangal plant and Szechuan Pepper trees!

Taking ingredient diversity to the next level, it was possible to pick enough different items from the set to create and season an entire three-course meal, including alcoholic drinks.

